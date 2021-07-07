ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Hits $0.0698 on Exchanges

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $19.39 million and $59,938.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00059010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00932038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045128 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.