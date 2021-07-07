Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 492,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

