Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $345.00 to $420.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $375.00 and last traded at $374.93, with a volume of 556448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $365.59.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,606 shares of company stock worth $31,707,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

