Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 687,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $43,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

