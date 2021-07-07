Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $45,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $194.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.