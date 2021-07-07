Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.76% of Jack in the Box worth $44,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 85.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.93.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.