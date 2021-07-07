Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $40,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% in the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,119 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $38,797,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after acquiring an additional 821,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

