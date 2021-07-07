Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $37.40 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,577 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.