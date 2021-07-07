Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AJG opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

