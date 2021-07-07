ASD Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $300.29 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00940948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045305 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

