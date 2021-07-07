Ashe Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for about 7.4% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ashe Capital Management LP owned about 0.42% of Datadog worth $108,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $6,590,832.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,705,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,791 shares of company stock valued at $57,039,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $106.76. 47,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.73 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

