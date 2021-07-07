Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $390.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $8.51.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

