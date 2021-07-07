Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 16th.

AHT opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.