Asset Management Group Inc. Has $9.86 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.09. 7,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

