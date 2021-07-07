Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.62 billion, a PE ratio of -69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

