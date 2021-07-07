Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $111.40. 938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.