Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,427. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $74.64 and a 1 year high of $105.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

