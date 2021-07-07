Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 649.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 74,817 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,458. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

