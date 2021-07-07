AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of AMK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,384. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 1.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $220,813.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,483 shares of company stock worth $2,125,953 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $10,865,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

