Assetmark Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

CRH opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

