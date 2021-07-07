Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,274,585 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274,585 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645,664 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after buying an additional 6,536,209 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after buying an additional 1,419,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after acquiring an additional 222,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

