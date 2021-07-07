Assetmark Inc. Sells 520 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,031,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

