Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $273.34

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.34 and last traded at $271.67, with a volume of 22645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.43.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

