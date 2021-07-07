Atom Investors LP Acquires New Stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 329,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. LifeMD makes up approximately 0.9% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atom Investors LP owned about 1.26% of LifeMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFMD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $5,616,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $2,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $2,407,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,845.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 11,100 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Insiders bought 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,373. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $280.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

