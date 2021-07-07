Atom Investors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,527 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cannae by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 12,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,752. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.