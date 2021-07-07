Atom Investors LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 508,658 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.13% of Innoviva worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 11,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,516. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.84. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

