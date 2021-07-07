Atom Investors LP Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105,422 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 67,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.