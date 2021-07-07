Atom Investors LP Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEN stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.23. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,724.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

