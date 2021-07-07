Atom Investors LP Sells 1,005 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 203.8% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 84,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 148.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,112 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

