AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

