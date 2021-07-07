Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $706.10

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 706.10 ($9.23) and traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89), with a volume of 27,437 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £142.81 million and a P/E ratio of -54.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 706.10.

In other news, insider Michael Tobin bought 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £19,760.40 ($25,817.09). Also, insider Stuart Last bought 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($25,982.65). Insiders have bought 10,020 shares of company stock worth $6,147,478 over the last three months.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

