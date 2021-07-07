Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 3,105,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.