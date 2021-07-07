Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,880 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $294.44. 6,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,099. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

