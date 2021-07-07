Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,880 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $294.44. 6,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,099. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.66.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
