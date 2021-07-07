Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.92. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

