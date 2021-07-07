Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

