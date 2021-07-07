B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,767 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after buying an additional 330,629 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after buying an additional 439,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,762,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

