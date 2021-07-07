B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 326,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,126,436 shares.The stock last traded at $4.17 and had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in B2Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

