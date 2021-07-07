Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.50. Banco Macro shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 1,428 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $913.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
