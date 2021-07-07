Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.50. Banco Macro shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 1,428 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $913.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 13.2% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 187,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 301,523 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

