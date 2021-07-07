Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

