Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.05 Million in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.53% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 30.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.