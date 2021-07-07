Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $181.09 million, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

