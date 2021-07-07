Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 12,243 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 201.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,133,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

