Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 926,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 324,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

