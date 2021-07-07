Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of Realogy worth $24,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,788,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

