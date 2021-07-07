Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $26,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

