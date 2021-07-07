Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,262 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Cohen & Steers worth $26,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,302,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 531,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after buying an additional 328,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

CNS stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

