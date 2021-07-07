Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,531 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $24,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTN opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

GTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $2,964,326. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

