Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,707 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Installed Building Products worth $25,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

