Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,287 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,621,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $25,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

ROIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

