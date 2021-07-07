Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Bank7 stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 13,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,935. Bank7 has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

